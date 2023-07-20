TSMC: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HSINCHU, Taiwan (AP) — HSINCHU, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSM) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $5.93…

HSINCHU, Taiwan (AP) — HSINCHU, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSM) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $5.93 billion.

The Hsinchu, Taiwan-based company said it had profit of $1.14 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.07 per share.

The chip company posted revenue of $15.68 billion in the period.

