Trustmark: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Trustmark Corp. (TRMK) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $45 million.

The Jackson, Mississippi-based bank said it had earnings of 74 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 60 cents per share.

The holding company for Trustmark National Bank posted revenue of $275.5 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $196.8 million, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $184.8 million.

