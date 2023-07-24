TrustCo: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

GLENVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — GLENVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — TrustCo Bank Corp. NY (TRST) on Monday reported net income of $16.4…

GLENVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — GLENVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — TrustCo Bank Corp. NY (TRST) on Monday reported net income of $16.4 million in its second quarter.

The Glenville, New York-based bank said it had earnings of 86 cents per share.

The holding company for Trustco Bank posted revenue of $60.7 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $48.7 million, which missed Street forecasts.

