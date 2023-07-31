TrueCar: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — TrueCar Inc. (TRUE) on Monday reported a loss of $20.4…

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — TrueCar Inc. (TRUE) on Monday reported a loss of $20.4 million in its second quarter.

The Santa Monica, California-based company said it had a loss of 23 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for restructuring costs and stock option expense, were 12 cents per share.

The provider of localized information on new car costs posted revenue of $39.3 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TRUE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TRUE

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.