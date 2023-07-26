Tronox: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

GRIMSBY, Britain (AP) — GRIMSBY, Britain (AP) — Tronox Holdings plc (TROX) on Wednesday reported a loss of $269 million…

GRIMSBY, Britain (AP) — GRIMSBY, Britain (AP) — Tronox Holdings plc (TROX) on Wednesday reported a loss of $269 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Grimsby, Britain-based company said it had a loss of $1.72. Earnings, adjusted for pretax expenses, were 16 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 27 cents per share.

The producer of titanium ore and titanium dioxide posted revenue of $794 million in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $846.4 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TROX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TROX

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.