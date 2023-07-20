Triumph Financial: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Triumph Financial, Inc. (TFIN) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $7.7 million. On…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Triumph Financial, Inc. (TFIN) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $7.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had net income of 29 cents.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 41 cents per share.

The financial holding company posted revenue of $117 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $103 million.

