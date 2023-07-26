TriCo: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CHICO, Calif. (AP) — CHICO, Calif. (AP) — TriCo Bancshares (TCBK) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $24.9 million.…

CHICO, Calif. (AP) — CHICO, Calif. (AP) — TriCo Bancshares (TCBK) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $24.9 million.

The Chico, California-based bank said it had earnings of 75 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 97 cents per share.

The holding company for Tri Counties Bank posted revenue of $122.9 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $104.3 million, also falling short of Street forecasts.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TCBK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TCBK

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.