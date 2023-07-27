Tri Pointe: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. (AP) — INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. (AP) — Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (TPH) on Thursday reported second-quarter net…

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. (AP) — INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. (AP) — Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (TPH) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $60.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Incline Village, Nevada-based company said it had profit of 60 cents.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 55 cents per share.

The home builder posted revenue of $827 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $819.1 million, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $703.7 million.

