Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Tri Pointe: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Tri Pointe: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

July 27, 2023, 6:07 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. (AP) — INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. (AP) — Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (TPH) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $60.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Incline Village, Nevada-based company said it had profit of 60 cents.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 55 cents per share.

The home builder posted revenue of $827 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $819.1 million, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $703.7 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TPH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TPH

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up