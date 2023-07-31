Trex: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WINCHESTER, Va. (AP) — WINCHESTER, Va. (AP) — Trex Co. (TREX) on Monday reported second-quarter earnings of $77 million. On…

WINCHESTER, Va. (AP) — WINCHESTER, Va. (AP) — Trex Co. (TREX) on Monday reported second-quarter earnings of $77 million.

On a per-share basis, the Winchester, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 71 cents.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 54 cents per share.

The maker of fencing and decking products posted revenue of $356.5 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $318.9 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Trex said it expects revenue in the range of $280 million to $290 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.04 billion to $1.06 billion.

