Tree.com: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Tree.com Inc. (TREE) on Thursday reported a loss of $115,000 in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Charlotte, North Carolina-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and restructuring costs, were $1.14 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 31 cents per share.

The mortgage lending service provider posted revenue of $182.5 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $194 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Tree.com said it expects revenue in the range of $155 million to $170 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $680 million to $700 million.

