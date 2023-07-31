Transocean: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

STEINHAUSEN, Switzerland (AP) — STEINHAUSEN, Switzerland (AP) — Transocean Ltd. (RIG) on Monday reported a loss of $165 million in…

STEINHAUSEN, Switzerland (AP) — STEINHAUSEN, Switzerland (AP) — Transocean Ltd. (RIG) on Monday reported a loss of $165 million in its second quarter.

The Steinhausen, Switzerland-based company said it had a loss of 22 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 15 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 12 cents per share.

The offshore oil and gas drilling contractor posted revenue of $729 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $748 million, beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $724.4 million.

