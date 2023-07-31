Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Transocean: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Transocean: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

July 31, 2023, 5:16 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

STEINHAUSEN, Switzerland (AP) — STEINHAUSEN, Switzerland (AP) — Transocean Ltd. (RIG) on Monday reported a loss of $165 million in its second quarter.

The Steinhausen, Switzerland-based company said it had a loss of 22 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 15 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 12 cents per share.

The offshore oil and gas drilling contractor posted revenue of $729 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $748 million, beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $724.4 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RIG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RIG

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up