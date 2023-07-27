Live Radio
Tradeweb: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

July 27, 2023, 7:15 AM

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Tradeweb Markets Inc. (TW) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $89.1 million.

The New York-based company said it had earnings of 42 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 52 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 50 cents per share.

The electronic marketplaces operator posted revenue of $310.6 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $310.6 million, which also topped Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $308.7 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TW at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TW

