Trade Desk, MillerKnoll rise; CryoPort, Fastenal fall, Thursday, 7/13/2023

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Thursday. Fastenal Co., down $2.03 to…

Listen now to WTOP News

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Thursday.

Fastenal Co., down $2.03 to $56.70.

The maker of industrial and construction fasteners reported weak fiscal second-quarter financial earnings.

Trade Desk Inc., up $2.50 to $87.01.

The digital-advertising platform operator is replacing Activision Blizzard in the Nasdaq 100 index.

CryoPort Inc., down $4.80 to $14.60.

The services and logistics provider for the life sciences industry lowered its revenue forecast for the year.

Progressive Corp., down $17.33 to $114.78.

Wall Street was disappointed by the insurer’s monthly update on premiums and policies.

MillerKnoll Inc., up $1.02 to $17.48.

The furniture maker reported strong fiscal fourth-quarter financial results.

Walt Disney Co., up 32 cents to $90.47.

The entertainment giant extended CEO Bob Iger’s contract through 2026.

Phillips 66, up 62 cents to $102.58.

Energy companies gained ground along with rising crude oil prices.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc., up $1.51 to $42.08.

The copper mining company rose along with prices for the base metal.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.