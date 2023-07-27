Tractor Supply: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (AP) — BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (AP) — Tractor Supply Co. (TSCO) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $421.2 million.…

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (AP) — BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (AP) — Tractor Supply Co. (TSCO) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $421.2 million.

The Brentwood, Tennessee-based company said it had profit of $3.83 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 15 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.91 per share.

The retailer for farmers and ranchers posted revenue of $4.18 billion in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Twelve analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.27 billion.

Tractor Supply expects full-year earnings to be $10.20 to $10.40 per share, with revenue in the range of $14.8 billion to $14.9 billion.

