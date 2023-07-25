Top 8 Pros and Cons of Saltwater Pools

Summer is a time to make a big splash, and if you’re considering installing a new pool or upgrading your…

Summer is a time to make a big splash, and if you’re considering installing a new pool or upgrading your old one, a saltwater pool might be on your list of things to think about. Although saltwater pools can be really great for some people, they’re not perfect for everyone. Fans tout the lack of chlorine smell, easier and cheaper maintenance and gentle nature of saltwater pools, but they can be expensive to install and require more expertise, plus salt is corrosive and will damage anything in or around your pool that’s metal.

Everybody has different swimming preferences. By weighing all the options available, you can choose the pool that’s right for you.

What is a Saltwater Pool?

Pretty much everyone in America is somewhat familiar with a traditional pool that’s kept sterile using chlorine. But there’s another type of pool out there that’s becoming increasingly popular: the saltwater pool. It shares a lot in common with traditional pools, with one significant difference.

“A saltwater pool uses a small amount of salt in the water to generate chlorine through a salt chlorine generator,” says Karen Larson, co-founder at Soake Pools in Pembroke, New Hampshire. “You need a salt chlorine generator (also known as a salt cell) to make the chlorine but you do not need a chlorine tab feeder as you never add chlorine tabs to the pool since you are generating chlorine from the salt.”

It’s called a saltwater pool because you add salt to the water at a level high enough to allow the machine to function, which also makes the water feel silkier. The “salt water” is about 1/10 the salinity level of the ocean. They don’t taste salty like the ocean.

Pros of Saltwater Pools

1. Saltwater pools produce fewer chloramines. Chloramines are the result of chlorine binding to human bodily fluids like sweat when someone is in a pool. They also cause the stronger reactions that many people have to pools, like stinging in their eyes, as well as the harsh smells associated with them. Since saltwater pools generate the minimum chlorine that’s necessary, you have less free chlorine to bind to bodily fluids.

2. Saltwater pools can help improve your home’s value. “In my experience, I have observed a 7%-8% increase in home valuations for properties with saltwater pools,” says Scott Keller, pool industry professional and blogger at LoveGunitePool.com. “However, it’s important to note that the actual impact on home value can vary based on numerous factors, such as the overall condition and aesthetic appeal of the pool, as well as individual buyer preferences.”

3. Saltwater pools require very little manual intervention. Unlike a traditional pool where you will have to manually add chlorine and check chlorine levels, with saltwater systems you simply add salt and they create the minimum amount of chlorine needed to maintain a safe level in the pool. There are often apps that can control the salt chlorine generator, depending on the model.

4. You can use a saltwater system in any size pool. “Any size pool is a good size for a saltwater system,” Larson says. Larger pools, such as 20-foot by 40-foot, may require monitoring and balancing more often and require more chemicals to keep in balance than a smaller pool, she says.

Cons of Saltwater Pools

1. Salt can cause issues with corrosion and scaling. They may require regular descaling of pool equipment. “The chlorine generation cell has to be descaled regularly,” says John Sullivan, Realtor and saltwater pool aficionado at Fridrich & Clark Realty LLC in Nashville, Tennessee. “When saltwater passes across the metal cell elements, and the computer calls for it, chlorine is created. Part of that process is that scale forms on the elements at a rate consistent with the water hardness. That varies by water source.”

2. Saltwater pools require electricity to generate chlorine. Unlike traditional pools where you can chlorinate using quick-dissolving chlorine crystals or cakes, a saltwater pool must have the chlorine generation system running for chlorination to take place. This may mean having to wait a while after the power is restored to use your pool and avoiding using it during a power outage, even if it’s during very hot weather.

3. The way saltwater pools work means that it can take longer to kill pathogenic microbes in the pool. “While the saltwater environment is less hospitable to algae, it is not as efficient as traditional chlorine at killing bacteria and viruses,” Keller says. However, a specialized cycle will eventually get the job done just like a traditional pool shock. “Shocking” refers to adding chlorine or non-chlorine pool chemicals to the water to raise the “free chlorine” level to a point where contaminants such as algae, chloramines and bacteria are destroyed.

“The boost cycle is slow generating compared to shocking a pool with chemicals,” says Sullivan. “Before a party or starting the season, extra chlorine needs to be added to a traditional pool, but shocking is quick after dropping in a shock chemical. With a saltwater pool, the boost cycle is engaged but it generates very slowly compared to chemicals.”

4. Upfront costs can be significant. Whether you’re installing a new pool or upgrading an existing one to a saltwater system, it can be expensive. A saltwater pool will require not only saltwater generating equipment, but salt-safe gear like corrosion-resistant ladders that can add several thousand dollars to the price tag.

Considering a Saltwater Pool?

For a lot of homeowners, the idea of a saltwater pool sounds great, but it can be easy to overlook many important considerations in the excitement of adding a new pool or getting an older one up and running again.

“Homeowners considering a saltwater pool should keep in mind the higher initial installation costs, as well as the potential for increased wear and tear due to the corrosive nature of salt,” Keller says. “If they are purchasing a home with an existing saltwater pool, it would be prudent to have the pool and its system thoroughly inspected to understand any imminent maintenance or replacement needs.”

They should also consider ongoing electricity costs, he says, as the salt chlorine generator needs to run often to keep the water properly chlorinated.

But many saltwater pool owners agree — if you’re a fan of pools, the saltwater experience is worth the extra cost and concern.

“It sounds complicated, but once you get it set up and generating the right amount of chlorine, there’s nothing really to do,” Sullivan says. “After a party, simply boost overnight. The computer tells you to add salt when required, about every six months. There’s not much to do on a daily basis.

“The swimming experience is the best. Guests and family often comment on how their eyes don’t burn and there’s no smell. It’s also fun to float on your back in the salt water. All of this makes a salt water pool worth every penny.”

