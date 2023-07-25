Tootsie Roll: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Tootsie Roll Industries Inc. (TR) on Tuesday reported earnings of $14.7 million in its…

CHICAGO (AP) — Tootsie Roll Industries Inc. (TR) on Tuesday reported earnings of $14.7 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had net income of 21 cents.

The confectionary products maker posted revenue of $158.8 million in the period.

