Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Tompkins: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Tompkins: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

July 21, 2023, 9:31 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ITHACA, N.Y. (AP) — ITHACA, N.Y. (AP) — Tompkins Financial Corp. (TMP) on Friday reported net income of $8.5 million in its second quarter.

The Ithaca, New York-based bank said it had earnings of 59 cents per share.

The financial services company posted revenue of $84.5 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $64.5 million, falling short of Street forecasts.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TMP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TMP

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up