Thermo Fisher: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $1.36 billion.

The Waltham, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of $3.51 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $5.15 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $5.43 per share.

The maker of scientific instrument and laboratory supplies posted revenue of $10.69 billion in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $10.99 billion.

Thermo Fisher expects full-year earnings in the range of $22.28 to $22.72 per share, with revenue in the range of $43.4 billion to $44 billion.

