The First Bancshares: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — The First Bancshares Inc. (FBMS) on Wednesday reported net income of $23.8 million in its second quarter.

The Hattiesburg, Mississippi-based bank said it had earnings of 75 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to 85 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $98.6 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $78.5 million, topping Street forecasts.

