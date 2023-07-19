The First Bancorp Inc.: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DAMARISCOTTA, Maine (AP) — DAMARISCOTTA, Maine (AP) — The First Bancorp Inc. (FNLC) on Wednesday reported net income of $7.4…

DAMARISCOTTA, Maine (AP) — The First Bancorp Inc. (FNLC) on Wednesday reported net income of $7.4 million in its second quarter.

The Damariscotta, Maine-based bank said it had earnings of 67 cents per share.

The bank posted revenue of $35.1 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $19.8 million, surpassing Street forecasts.

