The Best Places for Singles to Live in 2023-2024

Whether you’re single and loving it or on the hunt for a future spouse, some cities seem better than others…

Whether you’re single and loving it or on the hunt for a future spouse, some cities seem better than others for finding plenty of other single friends, a big enough dating pool and a cost of living that won’t force you to live with 12 roommates.

To help you find the right metro area to enjoy the single life, we examined which of the 150 most populous metro areas in the U.S. have a significant population of unmarried residents over age 15, based on 2022 data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey that used that age as the cutoff point for singles.

The single life isn’t just about having other singles nearby, so we also factored in details that contribute to the overall Best Places to Live ranking and can make living single easier — namely affordability and desirability. Read on for the best places for singles to live.

The Best Places for Singles to Live are:

25. Cleveland 24. Asheville, North Carolina23. Pensacola, Florida22. San Juan, Puerto Rico 21. New Orleans20. Baton Rouge, Louisiana19. Port St. Lucie, Florida18. Santa Barbara, California17. Colorado Springs, Colorado16. Eugene, Oregon15. Savannah, Georgia14. Augusta, Georgia13. Tampa, Florida12. Las Vegas11. Buffalo, New York10. Boulder, Colorado9. Daytona Beach, Florida8. Kalamazoo, Michigan7. Montgomery, Alabama6. Charlotte, North Carolina5. Springfield, Massachusetts4. Memphis, Tennessee3. Myrtle Beach, South Carolina2. Los Angeles1. Tallahassee, Florida

[See: 25 Best Places to Live in the U.S. for Quality of Life.]

25. Cleveland

Best Places 2023-2024 Rank: 97 Metro Population: 2,786,926 Share of Population Unmarried: 53.8% Median Home Price: $190,370 Average Annual Salary: $55,192

If you’re looking for a fair share of single people and housing affordability is a top priority, Cleveland may be the right choice for you. Residents of the Cleveland metro area spend 22.27% of the median household income on housing costs, including mortgage payments or rent, property taxes and utilities. As much as 53.8% of the over-15 population is unmarried.

24. Asheville, North Carolina

Best Places 2023-2024 Rank: 29 Metro Population: 465,558 Share of Population Unmarried: 51.8% Median Home Price: $358,383 Average Annual Salary: $47,470

Nestled in the Blue Ridge Mountains, Asheville is a popular place for people relocating seeking an active arts scene and also attracts tourists year round. Whether you’re on a date, in a group or looking to do something solo, there’s plenty to occupy your free time. When it comes to dining, entertainment and nightlife establishments in the area, Asheville ranks No. 27 for the volume compared to the population size.

23. Pensacola, Florida

Best Places 2023-2024 Rank: 28 Metro Population: 503,173 Share of Population Unmarried: 50.5% Median Home Price: $316,695 Average Annual Salary: $47,420

If you move to Pensacola, you can enjoy a large pool of single friends and potential dates, as 50.5% of the population over age 15 is unmarried. The Florida Panhandle metro area also benefits from a strong reputation for its beach-town atmosphere and steady population growth due to net migration. The median home price has risen in recent years, but is still more attainable than many other metro areas on the list at $316,695. The national median home price is $383,883.

22. San Juan, Puerto Rico

Best Places 2023-2024 Rank: 150 Metro Population: 2,096,657 Share of Population Unmarried: 66.3% Median Home Value: $152,400* Average Annual Salary: $31,650

If living on a tropical island is part of your dream, consider San Juan. More than 66% of the Puerto Rico metro area’s over-15 population is unmarried, which means you’ll have no shortage of fellow single people just about anywhere you go. However, the average annual salary is low at just $31,650, compared with a national average of $58,260. When it comes to the cost of living, it’s the ninth most expensive place to live out of the 150 most populous metro areas in the U.S.

(*Median home price was unavailable, median home value is listed.)

21. New Orleans

Best Places 2023-2024 Rank: 129 Metro Population: 1,269,037 Share of Population Unmarried: 55.1% Median Home Price: $319,950 Average Annual Salary: $50,770

New Orleans carries a reputation of being a party town, but it also has lots of college students and professional transplants who lend to the large single population — 55.1% of the over-15 population is unmarried. For the number of attractions compared with the population in the New Orleans metro area, from museums to concert venues, bars and restaurants, the Big Easy ranks fifth out of the 150 places on the Best Places to Live list.

20. Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Best Places 2023-2024 Rank: 107 Metro Population: 867,628 Share of Population Unmarried: 54.3% Median Home Price: $299,983 Average Annual Salary: $51,730

While Baton Rouge isn’t experiencing much growth based on the number of people moving into and out of the area — the population grew by 0.05% between 2020 and 2021 due to net migration — the majority of residents in the area are unmarried. As much as 54.3% of the population over the age of 15 is single. Plus, Baton Rouge area residents spend just 22.07% of the median annual household income on housing costs.

19. Port St. Lucie, Florida

Best Places 2023-2024 Rank: 63 Metro Population: 482,922 Share of Population Unmarried: 49% Median Home Price: $429,104 Average Annual Salary: $47,710

This Florida metro area located along the east coast of Florida has just 49% of the marriageable population living single, but it has plenty going for it. Port St. Lucie ranks 10th out of the 150 most populous metro areas in the U.S. for desirability, which accounts for public preference based on a SurveyMonkey survey, population growth due to net migration, attraction and entertainment establishments relative to the population and weather temperateness.

18. Santa Barbara, California

Best Places 2023-2024 Rank: 124 Metro Population: 447,651 Share of Population Unmarried: 55.3% Median Home Price: $464,954 Average Annual Salary: $62,020

If you don’t mind a higher cost of living, Santa Barbara offers coastal Southern California weather and a single population making up 55.3% of the over-15 residents in the area. The cost of living in Santa Barbara requires 30.11% of the median household income, compared with the national median of just 24%. Santa Barbara also ranks No. 18 for desirability out of the 150 most populous metro areas in the U.S.

17. Colorado Springs, Colorado

Best Places 2023-2024 Rank: 9 Metro Population: 747,343 Share of Population Unmarried: 45.9% Median Home Price: $515,694 Average Annual Salary: $57,530

Ranking No. 9 in the overall Best Places to Live list, Colorado Springs offers plenty in the way of attractions, job opportunities and plenty of other single people in the area. One thing to keep in mind is the rising cost of living in Colorado Springs — residents spend 26.4% of the area’s median household income on mortgage payments or rent, property taxes and utilities.

16. Eugene, Oregon

Best Places 2023-2024 Rank: 112 Metro Population: 380,532 Share of Population Unmarried: 53% Median Home Price: $459,421 Average Annual Salary: $53,020

Eugene may be a smaller metro area than many other places on this list, but it’s a place many people would like to be — Eugene ranks No. 22 for desirability out of the 150 most populous metro areas in the U.S. The share of the over-15 population that is unmarried is also high at 53%. Eugene’s cost of living requires 27.61% of the median household income, however.

15. Savannah, Georgia

Best Places 2023-2024 Rank: 37 Metro Population: 401,541 Share of Population Unmarried: 50.9% Median Home Price: $346,116 Average Annual Salary: $49,170

Savannah sees moderate but steady population growth due to net migration: Between 2020 and 2021, the area’s population increased by 1.02%. Savannah also ranks 20th for desirability out of the 150 most populous metro areas in the U.S. If you’re eyeing Savannah as a spot to live unattached to a spouse, you’ll find plenty of similarly available people. Nearly 51% of the metro area’s over-15 population is single.

14. Augusta, Georgia

Best Places 2023-2024 Rank: 74 Metro Population: 607,673 Share of Population Unmarried: 53.9% Median Home Price: $258,942 Average Annual Salary: $48,300

Life in Georgia’s capital is fairly single-friendly, with 53.9% of the metro area’s population over the age of 15 is single. While the average annual salary, at $48,300, is below the national average of $58,260, the cost of living is still fairly low. Augusta area residents spend 23.01% of the area’s median annual household income on housing expenses. Between 2020 and 2021, Augusta’s population grew by 0.71% due to net migration, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

13. Tampa, Florida

Best Places 2023-2024 Rank: 24 Metro Population: 3,146,074 Share of Population Unmarried: 51.7% Median Home Price: $427,241 Average Annual Salary: $53,270

Tampa is known as a popular destination for vacationers, but it’s also a solid place to call home. Single residents make up 51.7% of the over-15 population, and more people keep moving to the area. The population is more than 3 million people, and net migration between 2020 and 2021 increased the population by nearly 1.43%. Expect to pay more to live here, however, as the cost of living requires 25.58% of the median household income.

[See: The Best Places to Live in the U.S. for Young Professionals.]

12. Las Vegas

Best Places 2023-2024 Rank: 136 Metro Population: 2,231,147 Share of Population Unmarried: 54% Median Home Price: $495,457 Average Annual Salary: $50,360

For many, visiting Las Vegas means spending time on the Strip, but the rest of the metro area frequented by locals may be a good fit if you’re single. As much as 54% of the over-15 population is unmarried, and there are more people who dream of moving to the area. Las Vegas ranks No. 33 for desirability out of the 150 most populous metro areas in the U.S.

11. Buffalo, New York

Best Places 2023-2024 Rank: 27 Metro Population: 1,162,523 Share of Population Unmarried: 54.6% Median Home Price: $217,767 Average Annual Salary: $56,140

A far cry from Las Vegas, Buffalo offers a different atmosphere that may appeal to the single life — especially for your wallet. Buffalo residents spend 21.31% of the median household income on housing costs, which makes living on your own much easier. While Buffalo has a shrinking population due to net migration, plenty of factors help to keep residents happy: Buffalo ranks 28th out of the 150 metro areas on the list for quality of life, which looks at general well-being, commute time, crime, air quality and more.

10. Boulder, Colorado

Best Places 2023-2024 Rank: 4 Metro Population: 328,713 Share of Population Unmarried: 54.2% Median Home Price: $881,147 Average Annual Salary: $73,360

Ranking No. 10 on this list, Boulder is also No. 4 in the overall Best Places to Live ranking for 2023-2024. The population of over-15 residents in the metro area is made up of 54.2% unmarried individuals, and the high average annual salary of $73,360 can be an additional attractor for many single people looking to relocate. However, it’s important to prepare for a higher cost of living, and the median home price for the metro area is over $880,000.

9. Daytona Beach, Florida

Best Places 2023-2024 Rank: 49 Metro Population: 662,671 Share of Population Unmarried: 49.8% Median Home Price: $375,917 Average Annual Salary: $44,620

With a single population just under 50% of the over-15 population, Daytona Beach is a popular destination for anyone looking to move to a new metro area. Between 2020 and 2021, Daytona Beach’s population grew by 2.89% due to net migration alone, making it the eighth-fastest growing place out of the 150 most populous metro areas in the U.S. Many who aren’t moving here would still like to, as Daytona Beach also ranks 11th for desirability.

8. Kalamazoo, Michigan

Best Places 2023-2024 Rank: 90 Metro Population: 261,280 Share of Population Unmarried: 55.8% Median Home Price: $261,533 Average Annual Salary: $51,640

If you’re looking for a smaller metro area with more than a fair share of single residents, Kalamazoo may be the right choice for you. The metro population of Kalamazoo is 261,280, and it remains small, with net migration leading to a population decrease of 0.31% between 2020 and 2021, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. The share of the population over 15 that is unmarried is high at 55.8%.

7. Montgomery, Alabama

Best Places 2023-2024 Rank: 94 Metro Population: 384,791 Share of Population Unmarried: 57.1% Median Home Price: $195,892 Average Annual Salary: $46,710

In the capital of Alabama, Montgomery has a high single population of 57.1% of over-15 residents. Single individuals may have an easier time owning a home on their own, as the median home price is just $195,892, though the average annual salary is more than $10,000 below the national average, at $46,710. Still, residents only need to spend 23.3% of the median household income on housing costs.

6. Charlotte, North Carolina

Best Places 2023-2024 Rank: 8 Metro Population: 2,625,282 Share of Population Unmarried: 48.8% Median Home Price: $390,713 Average Annual Salary: $57,270

The Charlotte metro area has a minority of unmarried residents over the age of 15, at 48.8%. Single and married residents alike benefit from the low cost of living in the area, which requires just 22.95% of the median annual household income. As a result, people are flocking to the area and choosing to stay put. Charlotte’s population grew by 1% due to net migration from 2020 to 2021, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

5. Springfield, Massachusetts

Best Places 2023-2024 Rank: 108 Metro Population: 699,160 Share of Population Unmarried: 57.5% Median Home Price: $325,399 Average Annual Salary: $58,230

Single people make up a large majority of the over-15 population in Springfield, at 57.5%. However, the trade-off is that you’re likely to find yourself spending a larger share of your income on housing expenses. The cost of living requires 25.93% of the area’s median household income, above the national median of 24%. Looking at net migration, the area’s population remained fairly steady between 2020 and 2021, shrinking by 0.12% due to net migration. The average annual salary is $58,230, almost an exact match with the national average of $58,260.

4. Memphis, Tennessee

Best Places 2023-2024 Rank: 144 Metro Population: 1,335,291 Share of Population Unmarried: 55.2% Median Home Price: $261,300 Average Annual Salary: $49,320

In Memphis you’ll find more than 55% of the over-15 population is unmarried. Memphis falls in the middle of the road for both desirability and affordability compared with the other 149 metro areas considered in the Best Places to Live list. However, when looking at how the cost of typical goods and services cost compared to other metro areas, Memphis ranks No. 25 out of the 150 places considered.

3. Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

Best Places 2023-2024 Rank: 18 Metro Population: 478,654 Share of Population Unmarried: 46.3% Median Home Price: $392,696 Average Annual Salary: $40,470

While only 46.3% of Myrtle Beach’s over-15 population is single, its high scores in desirability help make it the No. 3 place to live if you’re single. Myrtle Beach ranks No. 1 out of the 150 metro areas on the list for desirability, particularly because it’s the fastest-growing metro area on the list, so your pool of eligible singles for dating and friends is sure to grow. Prepare to pay more than other places to live here, however: Myrtle Beach residents spend 24.14% of the median household income on housing costs. The population also skews a bit older, with a median age of 49.4 years.

2. Los Angeles

Best Places 2023-2024 Rank: 139 Metro Population: 18,628,215 Share of Population Unmarried: 53.8% Median Home Price: $836,831 Average Annual Salary: $63,056

By far the biggest metro area on this list, Los Angeles has plenty of single people, even more to do and an average annual salary higher than much of the rest of the U.S. The over-15 population is 53.8% single, and Los Angeles is the No. 4 most desirable place to live out of the 150 most populous metro areas in the U.S. LA is the second most expensive place to live in the U.S., however, requiring 31.33% of the median household income to cover housing costs. The only place more expensive is San Diego.

[See: The Best Places to Live By the Beach in the U.S. in 2023-2024]

1. Tallahassee, Florida

Best Places 2023-2024 Rank: 60 Metro Population: 382,747 Share of Population Unmarried: 59.1% Median Home Price: $300,875 Average Annual Salary: $47,390

Tallahassee may not offer direct access to the beach, but it’s a short drive to get to the Gulf Coast from this Panhandle metro area, and you get the benefit of being surrounded by fellow single people where you live. The Tallahassee metro area’s over-15 population is 59.1% unmarried. With a lower median annual household income, however, prepare to pay a larger share of your income for housing: Tallahassee area residents spend 25.9% of their median household income on housing expenses.

More from U.S. News

The 25 Best Affordable Places to Live in the U.S. in 2023-2024

The 25 Best Places to Live in the South

Why Green Bay, Wisconsin, Is the Best Place to Live in 2023-2024

The Best Places for Singles to Live in 2023-2024 originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 07/13/23: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.