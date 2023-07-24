The 8 Best Beach Blankets of 2023

If your upcoming vacation plans include long, sun-drenched days spent in the sand and surf, then you’ll want to bring…

If your upcoming vacation plans include long, sun-drenched days spent in the sand and surf, then you’ll want to bring all the summer essentials, including a cozy beach blanket. U.S. News compiled this list of the best beach blankets for your next trip to the lake or seaside based on consumer reviews and extensive research.

(Note: Prices and availability were accurate at the time of publication; they may fluctuate due to supply chain issues or other factors.)

Best Overall: WEKAPO Beach Blanket

Measurements: Size options range from 7 x 7 feet to 9 x 10 feet

What sets it apart: This top-rated beach blanket is an Amazon’s Choice selection for good reason. The triple-stitched ripstop nylon blanket is available in three sizes and in seven color combinations. The smallest size, 7 x 7 feet, accommodates one to three people; the largest size, 9 x 10 feet, can fit up to eight people. The blanket folds neatly into a pouch and comes with six stakes, including two spares. There are four loops to secure the blanket in the sand. In addition, the material is sandproof, breathable and water-resistant, so water droplets bead up and it dries quickly.

Travelers appreciate: This beach blanket has 10,000-plus ratings and 4.7 stars on Amazon. Customers say it’s a great buy, as the blanket is roomy, creates a sand-free zone and is easy to wash.

Price: $39.98 or less for 7 x 7-foot blanket

Shop now:Amazon

Best Affordable: POPCHOSE Beach Blanket

Measurements: Size options range from roughly 7 x 6.5 feet to 9 x 7 feet

What sets it apart: This affordable option has great features for less than $25. The lightweight polyester blanket is large enough to hold up to four people at the smaller size (about 7 x 6.5 feet) — or up to seven if you opt for the larger size. Both sizes come in three colors: blue, green and orange. The blanket is also waterproof, sandproof, tear-resistant and able to fit neatly into a compact carrying case. There are five zippered pockets to store items like smartphones as well as four anchoring loops and six ground stakes.

Travelers appreciate: Buyers say it’s a great purchase for the price, noting that the sand shakes off easily and it’s able to withstand heavy winds.

Price: $19.99 or less for the 7 x 6.5-foot blanket

Shop now: Amazon

Best Sandproof: CGear Original Sand-Free Outdoor Camping Mat

Measurements: Size options range from 6 x 6 feet to 12 x 12 feet

What sets it apart: CGear’s original sand-free mat was the first of its kind, with patented technology and military-grade construction. The mats, which come in four sizes and three colors, are made of a high-density weave designed so the sand falls through the fabric. Other features include heavy-duty corner D-rings for staking it down on windy days at the beach and ultra-thin polyethylene fabric that is UV-resistant. The mat is also water-resistant, quick-drying and accompanied by a drawstring bag. The company also makes a new and lighter version with a softer weave, CGear Sandlite.

Travelers appreciate: Reviewers say the mat is perfect as a beach blanket or to take on camping trips. In addition, buyers are happy with the quality and comment that it works as advertised.

Price: $64.99 or less for the 6 x 6-foot mat

Buy now: Amazon | CGear

Best Patterns: Sand Cloud Paradise Party Blanket

Measurements: About 7 x 7.5 feet

What sets it apart: For a soft, sand-free beach blanket, Sand Cloud’s Paradise Party Blanket has you covered. This blanket is made of 100% Turkish organic cotton. There are six patterns to choose from — including a fun Mickey Mouse design. All the styles are made of a Jacquard four-layered gauze weave with fringe tassels. The blankets are sand-resistant and can be machine-washed in cold water, but it’s best if they are line-dried. When you buy one, 10% of the profits goes toward marine conservation.

Travelers appreciate: Reviewers say they love the soft fabric and note that sand rolls right off the blanket, adding that it washes and dries well. Some people even use it as a bedspread since it’s so cozy and stylish.

Price: $158 or less

Buy now: Sand Cloud

Best Lightweight: Scuddles Extra-Large Picnic & Outdoor Blanket

Measurements: Roughly 5 x 6.5 feet

What sets it apart: The blanket is sand-resistant and lightweight, staying cool to the touch in the sun. When it’s time to head home, it rolls into a compact package with a carrying handle. The extra-large version weighs just 1 pound, so it’s easy to pack in a beach bag.

Travelers appreciate: The Scuddles blanket is a top seller on Amazon, with more than 14,000 ratings and an overall average of 4.6 stars. Buyers’ favorite features include the soft waterproof and durable fabric, and the extra foam padding for comfort.

Price: $29.99 or less

Buy now: Amazon | Scuddles

Best With Umbrella Hole: Laybax Beach Blanket with Umbrella Hole

Measurements: 9 x 10 feet

What sets it apart: The Laybax Beach Blanket features a retractable and adjustable umbrella hole for when you need extra protection from the sun. A pull cord operates the hole, so you can keep it closed when it’s not in use. The blanket is made of lightweight and durable ripstop nylon and comes with four straps and stakes. You can even double anchor the blanket when it’s windy at the beach with four built-in corner pockets designed to hold sand. The sand-free design is another highlight, so the sand will fall off the blanket when it’s time to pack it into its attached stuff sack. There are three color combination options.

Travelers appreciate: Reviewers on Amazon say their purchase is exactly as described and the blanket is generous in size, but the favorite feature is the innovative umbrella hole.

Price: $34.99 or less

Buy now: Amazon

Best With Stakes: ECCOSOPHY Sandproof Beach Blanket

Measurements: 9 x 10 feet

What sets it apart: ECCOSOPHY’s beach blanket receives positive reviews on Amazon for its lighter weight and puncture-resistant parachute nylon fabric, all-around triple stitching, and sturdy loops and plastic stakes for securing it on the beach. This large blanket also features a double anchor system with sand pockets, a convenient carrying pouch and seven bright colors to choose from.

Travelers appreciate: Owners of this blanket praise how compact and light it is for carrying, as well as how vibrant the colors are, allowing you to easily spot it from afar. Some warn, however, that because of the parachute material, water or heat from the sand can seep through.

Price: $37.50 or less

Buy now: Amazon

Best With Pillow: Samsier Picnic Blanket

Measurements: Around 5 x 7 feet

What sets it apart: If you’re looking for a beach blanket that comes with an inflatable pillow, Samsier’s waterproof version offers space for up to four people. The blanket is sandproof and made of 600D Oxford cloth that you can wipe clean or toss into the washing machine. It also comes in four gingham-patterned colors that feature two-layer construction for comfort. If you’re interested in additional padding, the company makes a three-layer blanket (at a higher price) in navy blue gingham. When you’re ready to pack up for the day, the blanket folds into a compact purse with a handle.

Travelers appreciate: Buyers say the blanket has a cute design, and it’s lightweight and easy to clean. Some people comment that it comes with a strong plastic smell, so you may need to air it out before using it.

Price: $19.99 or less

Buy now: Amazon

More info on finding the right beach blanket

Why Trust U.S. News Travel

Gwen Pratesi is an avid travel adventurer and culinary explorer who has covered the Southeast and coastal and central regions of Florida since 2009. She is a resident of Amelia Island, Florida, and spends time at the beach (with a beach blanket) when she’s not traveling the world. She used her personal experience and extensive research to write this piece on the best beach blankets. She also covers domestic and international travel for major publications, including U.S. News & World Report.

