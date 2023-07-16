The 6 Best Packable Jackets of 2023

When packing for a trip, you always have to prepare for whatever kind of weather might come your way —…

When packing for a trip, you always have to prepare for whatever kind of weather might come your way — which, in most cases, means packing a jacket just in case. Of course, space in your luggage is precious, and the bulk of a jacket may be more than what you want to pack.

That’s why many travelers seek out packable jackets that fold down compactly. Choosing a packable jacket doesn’t mean you have to sacrifice warmth, either — you can easily find options that will keep you warm without the bulk. Read on to find the best packable jackets based on recommendations from travel experts as well as consumer ratings and reviews across a variety of retail sites.

(Note: Prices and availability were accurate at the time of publication; they may fluctuate due to supply chain issues or other factors.)

Best Overall: Patagonia Nano Puff Jacket

There’s no contest when it comes to the best packable jacket: The Patagonia Nano Puff is the tried-and-true choice for travel experts. “The warmth-to-weight ratio on this jacket is unmatched. It keeps me warm in cool temperatures or on a cold plane without making me overheat,” says Lauren Maternowski, who has tried dozens of packable jackets in her role as managing editor at Pack Hacker. “And, if I add a few warm layers underneath, it adds enough warmth to feel comfortable in winter climates.”

The jacket barely takes up any luggage space, either. “It compresses down to the size of a sandwich bag in its own interior pocket,” says Melissa McGibbon, destinations editor at Powder. “I also appreciate that it’s sustainably produced and lasts for years.”

The Patagonia Nano Puff Jacket is available in a variety of men’s and women’s sizes as well as with a hood (the Patagonia Nano Puff Hoody, McGibbon’s personal favorite).

Price: $229 or less Shop now for women:Patagonia

Shop now for men: Patagonia

Best Lightweight: Arc’teryx Atom LT Jacket

Many travel writers recommend Arc’teryx for its packable jackets like the Cerium and — if you’re looking for something particularly lightweight — the Atom LT. Though light, this packable jacket retains heat thanks to its synthetic insulation. It also protects from the elements with a water-resistant shell, making it suitable for a variety of climates.

In addition to the design, the overall fit of this jacket earns high praise. “One of my favorite things about the Atom LT is its fit and comfort,” says travel blogger Ethan Williams of Traveling Gossip. “It’s not too tight, allowing room for layering, but still has a flattering, streamlined design.” He notes that the side panels are made of a breathable, stretchy material, which increases mobility.

If you’re looking for a jacket with a hood, there’s also the Atom LT Hoody. While both men’s and women’s sizes are available, note that the women’s jacket is now called the Atom (without the LT). Some stores may still advertise it as the Atom LT, however.

Price: $280 or less Shop now for women:Amazon | Arc’teryxShop now for men: Amazon | Arc’teryx

Best Down: Cotopaxi Fuego Hooded Down Jacket

The Cotopaxi Fuego Hooded Down Jacket features responsibly sourced 800-fill down, so you can feel warm and cozy (literally and figuratively) when wearing it. Its outer shell, which has two zippered pockets, is water-resistant, and an interior zippered pocket provides protection for your smartphone or other small essentials.

“My favorite feature is the scuba hood, which — along with the jacket zipping up to my nose — keeps me extra warm on cold and windy days,” says Leilani Osmundson, digital producer for travel at U.S. News. “I wear this jacket everywhere, from skiing and walking my dog in the winter to camping and backpacking in the summer. My other down jackets have stayed tucked away in my closet ever since I received this one!”

The Cotopaxi Fuego Hooded Down Jacket is available in a variety of the brand’s signature color combos, which make it also stylish. “I seriously get compliments all the time,” Osmundson says.

Price: $275 Shop now for women:Cotopaxi

Shop now for men: Cotopaxi

Best Rain Jacket: Marmot PreCip Eco Jacket

A packable rain jacket is essential for any vacation, and the Marmot PreCip remains a classic choice 20 years after it first debuted. This well-priced option is 100% seam-taped with eco-friendly materials to ensure you’ll stay completely dry, whether you’re chasing the Niagara Falls on a boat tour or exploring Thailand during the wet season. It’s also so compact that its hood can be rolled into the collar, and the jacket itself is designed to fold down into its own pocket.

Travelers appreciate how breathable this jacket is, noting that it doesn’t make them sweat in warm temps. In cold weather, many say it’s all you need and that if you get chilly, it’s versatile enough to be layered with other clothing.

Price: $100 or less Shop now for women:Amazon | MarmotShop now for men: Amazon | Marmot

Best Budget: Amazon Essentials Packable Jacket

Amazon makes some surprisingly sturdy travel gear, including packable jackets. In fact, more than 44,000 reviewers in total across men’s and women’s options have given the Amazon Essentials Packable Jacket 4.5 stars, pointing to its value for the price. The water-resistant puffer jacket is lightweight yet provides just the right amount of coziness on cool days (and works well over a hoodie for added warmth). Travelers say the jacket has worked well for a variety of trips, including cruises to Alaska and backpacking through Europe.

The jacket is available in a variety of colors and sizes including children’s and plus sizes, though many reviewers note the sizes are inaccurate (so you may want to purchase a few or use Amazon’s Prime Try Before You Buy to find the right fit). The jacket comes with a packable carry bag and is machine-washable.

Price: $41.90 or less Shop now for women:Amazon

Shop now for men:Amazon

Best Style: Lululemon Pack-It Down Jacket

Fashion meets function in the Pack-It-Down Jacket by Lululemon, which features a slim fit that also covers the buttocks. “One thing I very much appreciate about the Pack-It-Down puffer jacket is that it cinches at the waist, so it doesn’t make me look like an amorphous blob like most puffer-down jackets do,” says travel blogger Katie Caf. You’d never know the jacket has 700-fill-power goose down by looking at it.

Caf also notes that her coat still looks new even after three New York City winters and two years of full-time travel, including trips to warm weather destinations. “When I’m traveling in tropical climates, it’s a no-brainer to still bring my Pack-It-Down jacket because it takes up almost no room in my bag and weighs next to nothing.” The water-resistant jacket has a removable stuff pocket for packing it into luggage, as well as a removable hood and hand pockets with a hidden phone sleeve.

Price: $198 or less Shop now:Lululemon

You might also be interested in:

— The Best Walking Shoes for Travel

— The Best Carry-on Backpacks

— The Best Rolling Duffel Bags

— The Best Adventure Vacations

— The Best Ski Vacations in the U.S.

More from U.S. News

The Best Carry-on Luggage of 2023: 18 Expert Picks

28 Things You Should Always Pack in Your Carry-on Bag

10 Top-Rated Duffel Bags in Every Style: Rolling, Backpack & More

The 6 Best Packable Jackets of 2023 originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 07/17/23: This article was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.