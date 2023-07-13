The 32 Best Dog-Friendly Beaches in the U.S.

You and your pet will have a doggone good time at one of these dog-friendly beaches. Pack up your pup,…

You and your pet will have a doggone good time at one of these dog-friendly beaches.

Pack up your pup, grab your sunglasses and hit the beach for a paws-itively fantastic trip that you’ll never forget. Many beaches in the U.S. offer special amenities to accommodate beachgoers who bring their BFFs — best furry friends — with them.

Travel to the rugged shoreline of the West Coast or splash in the warm and clear emerald waters of the Gulf of Mexico. You can also beach hop through Florida or California and then venture up to Maine along the East Coast. No matter where you choose, there’s a perfect beach getaway awaiting you and your furry pal.

Carmel Beach: Carmel-by-the-Sea, California

This iconic stretch of beach, located along California’s central coast and overlooking the Pacific Ocean, is one of the most scenic places in the state to walk your pup. It’s also known as one of the most dog-friendly beaches in the U.S.

Your canine friend can run off-leash and play with other dogs on the beach and in the surf — but they must be under voice command. Dogs need to be on a leash when you hit the Scenic Road, which meanders along the beach and affords spectacular views of the coastline, the town’s famous cypress trees and Pebble Beach Golf Links. You’ll also find “Mutt Mitts” (poop bags) at the top of every access point to the beach. Many restaurants will seat dogs with owners either on the patio or indoors and come complete with pup-approved cuisine like steak tartare and grilled chicken.

More than 25 hotels in Carmel are pet-friendly and feature VIP treatment with amenities like “yappy hour,” doggie room service menus, turn-down service and designated areas to wash off after playing on the beach. When you’re ready to take a stroll in town, Carmel-by-the-Sea, located south of Monterey, is one of the nation’s most welcoming towns for dogs, so you may find shopkeepers greeting your furry friend with dog biscuits and water bowls. There’s even a Fountain of Woof in the Carmel Plaza for dogs to drink from.

Address: Ocean Avenue & Scenic Road, Carmel, CA 93921

Cisco Beach: Nantucket, Massachusetts

Cisco Beach, situated on the southern shore of Nantucket, is one of the island’s top pet-friendly options. This beach, known for its soft sand and heavy surf, is popular with surfers and a younger crowd. There is a lifeguard in season but no facilities, so pack a picnic lunch for you and your pup. You’ll also need to have your buddy licensed and on a leash.

For transportation to the island, Cape Air or the ferries by Hy-Line Cruises and the Steamship Authority are happy to take your furry pal to Nantucket. For a real treat, stay at the Woof Cottages: dog-friendly accommodations at The Cottages at Nantucket Boat Basin, where your room comes with pet beds and bowls, a welcome bag of treats, and a personalized pet tag for your pooch. Be sure to say hello to Bailey, the hotel’s pet concierge.

While on the island, head over to Cisco Brewers to enjoy a cold brew with your canine friend. For more playtime fun, Tupancy Links is known as Nantucket’s unofficial dog park, where on- and off-leash pups roam; be sure to check out the path that leads to panoramic views of the ocean from atop a 42-foot bluff.

Address: 1 Dirt Road, Nantucket, MA 02554

See more of Nantucket: Things to Do | Hotels

Jupiter Dog Beach: Jupiter, Florida

Bring your fur pal for lots of canine fun to this beach in Jupiter that’s specifically allocated for dogs. The 2.5-mile stretch of sand sits along southern Florida’s Atlantic coast in the Palm Beaches and runs from beach marker No. 26 at Marcinski Road to marker No. 57 at the property line of Carlin Park. While dogs can run free once on the beach, they should be well behaved, well socialized and obedient to voice commands. They need to be leashed when walking from the car to the beach.

For accommodations, make reservations at Jupiter Beach Resort & Spa in Palm Beach, where your canine pal (weighing no more than 30 pounds) will be just as pampered as you, starting with a gift bag upon arrival. The resort offers dog-friendly public spaces and designated areas of the beach for your pup to explore. While in town, you can also take your pal shopping at several outdoor malls, such as The Royal Poinciana Plaza, or spend an afternoon with fellow pet parents and doggie friends at one of the local dog parks.

Address: 48 Ocean Blvd., Jupiter, FL 33477

Willard Beach: South Portland, Maine

Many of Maine’s beaches welcome four-legged friends year-round, including this 4-acre sandy stretch in South Portland. This beautiful neighborhood beach, 4 miles from downtown Portland, affords picturesque views of Spring Point Ledge Light and the harbor’s sailboats moored offshore. Your pup will enjoy frolicking in the gentle waves, especially in the morning and evening during the extended off-leash beach hours from October through April. In the busy summer season, dogs are only allowed on the beach for limited hours in the morning and at night. Since leash requirements do change, it’s best to confirm the latest restrictions before you go.

While in Portland, you and your buddy can also visit the most photographed lighthouse in the U.S., the Portland Head Light, and the adjacent Fort Williams Park. For your stay, book the “INNcredible Pets” package for VIP treatment at the stylish Inn by the Sea in Cape Elizabeth. This package includes a personalized L.L. Bean dog bed and toy, nightly pet turndown service, an evening gourmet pet menu, and other perks.

If you’re traveling in the fall, the inn goes to the dogs every October when pups are permitted to swim in the pool for an entire week before it closes for the season. The property is also known for its dog fostering and adoption program in partnership with the Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland.

Address: 46 Willow St., South Portland, ME 04106

See more of Portland: Things to Do | Hotels

Cannon Beach, Oregon

The small coastal city of Cannon Beach is another wonderfully dog-friendly vacation spot, so it’s hard to find a place where you can’t take your furry friend with you. Dogs can roam the beach with their owners as long as they stay within sight and are under control by voice command. The area also boasts many hiking trails where pups can explore animal scents from the local wildlife, such as chipmunks, elk and bears.

The Fourth of July festivities in town are fireworks-free, making this an ideal place to visit during the holiday with skittish pets. In October, Cannon Beach hosts the annual Dog Show on the Beach, which gives out awards ranging from best trick to best costume. For accommodations in Cannon Beach, make reservations at either of these pet-friendly beachfront properties: the Tolovana Inn or Surfsand Resort.

Address: 124 N. Laurel St., Cannon Beach, OR 97110

Kiptopeke State Park: Cape Charles, Virginia

Kiptopeke State Park is situated about 45 miles north of Virginia Beach along the Chesapeake Bay on Virginia’s Eastern Shore. On-leash pets are welcome on the south beach, where their humans can go swimming, boating, fishing or crabbing. What’s more, the park has more than 5 miles of trails to hike with your furry friend. Just make sure the leash is no longer than 6 feet, and keep in mind that Kiptopeke State Park has a small admission fee per car to enter and park.

For an overnight stay, book rustic cabin accommodations in the park or head into town, where you and your pal can “ruff it” at Sunset Beach Hotel. This oceanfront property offers access to the off-leash Sandy Paws Dog Beach and the Beach Bark Dog Park, where you can kick your paws back and relax.

Address: 3540 Kiptopeke Drive, Cape Charles, VA 23310

See more of Virginia Beach: Things to Do | Hotels

Huntington Dog Beach: Huntington Beach, California

Bring your pooch to play in the surf on this stretch of beach along Southern California’s Pacific Coast Highway between Seapoint Avenue and 21st Street. This year-round dog-friendly beach in Huntington Beach is located about 40 miles south of Los Angeles. Amenities at the popular destination include a picnic area with tables, restroom facilities and doggie waste bags. Dogs should be leashed until you know how they’re going to react to the sand and sea and other dogs.

While in town, plan to reserve ocean view accommodations at the Paséa Hotel & Spa just 2 miles from Huntington Dog Beach. Your pup will have off-leash access to the 1,100-square-foot Paw-séa dog park and, if you book the “Very Important Pet Package,” receive amenities like a keepsake collar, leash and toy. Your furry friend can also peruse the menu for doggie cuisine like Puppy Parfaits, Rover’s Oats and Spot’s Scramble from Tanner’s and Tanner’s Treehouse.

Address: 100 Goldenwest St., Huntington Beach, CA 92648

See more of Huntington Beach: Things to Do | Hotels

Brohard Beach: Venice, Florida

Brohard Beach and Paw Park is the only beach in Sarasota County where you and your canine bestie will be able to frolic together on the beach and in the ocean. The Paw Park has a fenced area that leads to the designated beach. You’ll also find amenities like picnic tables, benches, showers and doggie water fountains. Dogs can run free off-leash, but they need to be under voice command. Sarasota County also has several leash-free dog parks, including 17th Street Paw Park, which features fenced areas for large and small dogs, drinking fountains for pups, and supplies to clean up after your pal.

For a casual night out, Owen’s Fish Camp — one of Sarasota’s top restaurants — offers an Old Florida vibe and an outdoor patio where you and your pup can enjoy dinner. Many other spots in town welcome canine companions, including Bijou Garden Cafe for a fine dining experience. Several hotels in downtown Sarasota offer pet-friendly rooms, including The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota (for pets up to 30 pounds) and the Hyatt Regency Sarasota. If you prefer a more laid-back vibe, check out the vacation rentals in Venice on pet travel site BringFido.

Address: 1850 S. Harbor Drive, Venice, FL 34285

See more of Sarasota: Things to Do | Hotels

Island Beach State Park: Seaside Park, New Jersey

This 10-mile stretch of white sandy beach and coastal dunes sits between the Atlantic Ocean and Barnegat Bay along the Jersey Shore. Island Beach State Park is one of the last barrier beaches to remain undeveloped on the North Atlantic coast. Humans and their doggie pals will appreciate the pristine shoreline and maritime forest that’s home to the state’s largest osprey colony and other types of birds such as peregrine falcons and waterfowl. Pups on a leash no longer than 6 feet are permitted year-round.

About a mile of the beach is designated for swimming in the summer when lifeguards are on duty; surfing is allowed south of the swimming beaches in summertime. The park has eight trails to explore on foot, as well as an 8-mile road for biking. You can also go horseback riding on 6 miles of the beach from October through April or try saltwater fishing (once you register to fish). Bring a picnic lunch and spend a relaxing day with your canine bestie. For local accommodations, search for pet-friendly properties on Vrbo or Airbnb.

Address: 2401 Central Ave., Seaside Park, NJ 08752

Fort De Soto Park: St. Petersburg, Florida

Several beaches near St. Petersburg and Clearwater Beach are dog-friendly and offer exceptional amenities for your furry friend. At Fort De Soto Park, spread across five small islands at the mouth of Tampa Bay, your four-legged pal can roam on a leash anywhere in the park except the main beaches. Their space to run free and splash in the surf is on the designated dog beach at Paw Playground, which offers fenced-in areas for small and large dogs, as well as showers and dog-level water fountains.

After the beach, enjoy a cold brew at the Dog Bar, an off-leash dog park and full-service bar where you and your pal can socialize. Doggy patrons need to have a membership, a day pass which costs less than $10. Then enjoy your time at the TradeWinds Island Grand Resort, which features the leash-free Pet Play Zone and a quick-wash station to freshen up after a day in the sand and surf. If you need a bowl or leash, head over to the Doggie Accessory Center to acquire pet supplies for your stay.

Address: 3500 Pinellas Bayway S., Tierra Verde, FL 33715

Crystal Coast, North Carolina

North Carolina’s Crystal Coast is home to several year-round dog-friendly beaches, including the Atlantic, Indian, Emerald Isle and Pine Knoll Shores beaches. Your doggie pal is welcome on a leash with only a restriction near the lifeguarded areas on Atlantic Beach.

Grab a treat for your pup and a coffee for yourself at Muttigans, or head to The Growler Bar for a cold brew on a hot day; your pet can join you indoors at both places. Plan to stay at the Atlantis Lodge, a unique vintage beachfront lodge in Pine Knoll Shores. This pet-friendly property features a dog park and a pet-washing station with complimentary shampoo and conditioner to freshen up your pup after a day of fun in the sun.

Olympic National Park, Washington

Washington state offers several active, outdoor pet-friendly destinations. One of these is along the beautiful coastline of the northern Olympic Peninsula. At Olympic National Park, you and your leashed friend can walk along certain rugged beaches and specified scenic trails in the forest and have access to campgrounds and picnic areas. Spend days outdoors in the fresh air and then head back to Kalaloch Lodge, one of the park hotels. This property in Forks is situated along a dog-friendly beach and features cabins that accommodate you and your furry friend — while offering views of the Pacific Ocean, Kalaloch Creek or the forest.

While at the lodge, you and your pet can also hike more than 250 miles of trails in Olympic National Forest (separate from the park), check out Fort Worden State Park or visit the doggie-friendly beaches in the Kalaloch area. The leash-free, fenced-in Sequim Dog Park is a great place to play. After long adventure-filled days, relax outdoors with your furry pal at one of the patio dining spots in the seaside town of Port Townsend.

Address: 3002 Mount Angeles Road, Port Angeles, WA 98362

Read: The Top Weekend Getaways From Seattle

Fort Funston: San Francisco

You and your pet will appreciate this scenic locale on the southwest coast of San Francisco. Dogs are permitted to be off their leashes at Fort Funston as long as they are under voice command, but bringing a leash as well is advised. Stroll along wind-swept beaches set beneath 200-foot-tall sandy bluffs.

Then, visit other areas of the Golden Gate National Recreation Area to explore additional beaches and trails, some of which allow well-behaved pups to explore off-leash. In city parks, fur pals can frolic at more than 30 designated dog play areas. When the time comes to bed down, make a reservation at Hotel Nikko San Francisco, home to adopted dogs Buster and Beau. Your pooch will be treated to upscale amenities like a plush bed and treats. After settling in, check out the only rooftop pet terrace in the city.

Address: Fort Funston Road, San Francisco, CA 94132

See more of San Francisco: Things to Do | Hotels

Dog Beach at Pier Park: Panama City Beach, Florida

Plan a trip to Florida’s Gulf Coast to enjoy white sand beaches and sparkling emerald waters with your canine companion. As the pet-friendly section of the beach, Dog Beach sits across from Pier Park and extends 400 feet along the coastline of Panama City Beach between beach access Nos. 56 and 57. Leashes are required.

A little more than a mile away, Frank Brown Dog Park has three fenced-in playgrounds for your furry friend to socialize and run free — one even offers a lakeside view. The park also has more than 2 miles of pet-friendly trails and greenways where you can get in human and doggie steps. For accommodations, plan to stay at the Hampton Inn & Suites Panama City-Beachfront, or reserve an oceanfront condominium with a view at Treasure Island for a longer stay.

Address: 16201 Front Beach Road, Panama City Beach, FL 32413

Coligny Beach Park: Hilton Head, South Carolina

This pet-friendly beach access point leads to one of the most popular beaches in Hilton Head. Dogs especially love to roam the shoreline at Coligny Beach Park during low tide, and they can splash in the gently rolling surf. The beach is open year-round for dogs, but there are leash requirements from Memorial Day to Labor Day. During those months, beach access with pets is also restricted to before 10 a.m. and after 5 p.m.

The beach boasts amenities such as showers, wheelchair accessibility and beach chair rentals. What’s more, parking is free. Many of the surrounding stores and restaurants also welcome four-legged friends. Plan to stay at the Westin Hilton Head Island Resort & Spa, a beachfront pet-friendly resort.

Address: 1 Coligny Circle, Hilton Head, SC 29928

See more of Hilton Head: Things to Do | Hotels

Keewaydin Island, Florida

This barrier island, located between Naples and Marco Island on Florida’s Paradise Coast, offers the only pet-friendly beach in the area. The island is mostly undeveloped and features nearly 8 miles of pristine white sand, so you can spend a day at the beach playing or relaxing with your pup. Keewaydin Island is only accessible by boat. The Hemingway Water Shuttle welcomes pets and services the island several times a day from Rose Marina on Marco Island. Dogs must be leashed on the shuttle and at the beach.

For accommodations, stay at The Boat House Motel, located just 1 mile from the Marco Island marina; pet reservations must be made with their on-site reservationist in advance of your stay. This property sits along the banks of Collier Creek in historic Old Marco.

Jekyll Island, Georgia

Jekyll Island is one of the four barrier islands that make up Georgia‘s Golden Isles, located along the state’s southern coast. The 10 miles of unspoiled beaches of this island welcome four-legged friends year-round, with just a few restrictions. You must keep your dogs on a leash no longer than 16 feet, avoid the dunes, and follow the guidelines at the South Dunes and St. Andrews picnic areas.

One morning, be sure to take a walk along the hauntingly beautiful Driftwood Beach. Other pet-friendly activities on the island include a dolphin tour or sunset dolphin excursion with Jekyll Island Boat Tours or a spooky nighttime Trolley Ghost Tour run by Lighthouse Trolleys Land & Sea Tours. Both Sans Souci Cottage at Jekyll Island Club Resort and The Westin Jekyll Island offer accommodations that welcome dogs.

Pismo State Beach and Pier: Pismo Beach, California

Located between San Francisco and Los Angeles on the state’s central coast, Pismo Beach is known as a classic California beach town. The 60-acre Pismo State Beach and Pier, complete with a promenade area, allows leashed dogs only on the beach, so you can take a relaxing stroll along the sand with your best pal and enjoy the beautiful sunsets. You might even catch a glimpse of breaching humpback whales along the coastline.

For more stunning views of the ocean, head over to the 11-acre Dinosaur Caves Park, which sits atop a bluff. Pet-friendly wineries sit less than 15 miles away in San Luis Obispo, like Biddle Ranch Vineyard and Kelsey See Canyon Vineyards. When it’s time to retire, you and your furry friend will enjoy experiencing the amenities at Dolphin Bay Resort & Spa‘s pet-friendly suites and dining outdoors at the property’s Lido Restaurant & Lounge.

Address: 555 Pier Ave., Oceano, CA 93445

See more of Pismo Beach: Things to Do | Hotels

St. Augustine, Florida

Dog pals on leashes are welcome to visit all the beaches in St. Augustine, except for Anastasia State Park. Turtle nesting season is March through October, and migratory birds are breeding along the coastline from April to August, so you’ll want to be thoughtful about keeping your pup close to you and away from the wildlife during those months.

If you only have time to go to one beach, St. Augustine Beach is one of the best beaches to visit — and one of the prettiest. While you’re in town, you’ll find plenty of other pet-friendly things to do, including playing off-leash at one of the local dog parks, touring the grounds at the Castillo de San Marcos National Monument (though pets are only allowed in the exterior areas), or grabbing a bite to eat at one of the pet-friendly restaurants and bars in town. For accommodations, dogs are welcome at many hotel properties and historic inns like the intimate Bayfront Marin House.

South Padre Island, Texas

This barrier island sits between the Gulf of Mexico and Laguna Madre Bay off the southern tip of Texas. South Padre Island is the only tropical island in the state, with 34 miles of white sandy beaches, sparkling emerald waters and more than 300 days of sunshine a year. Your on-leash furry friend is permitted on the island’s beautiful beaches, but make sure your pet is up-to-date on vaccinations, especially rabies (and that you have records of them just in case). You’ll also want to bring plenty of fresh water and a bowl to refresh your pup during hot days on the beach.

One day, take a beach break for a dolphin tour with The Original Dolphin Watch. This tour operator allows pets just the right size to sit in your lap during the 1.5-hour tour. For lodging on the island, reserve one of the pet-friendly cabanas or condos at the Isla Grand Beach Resort.

Staircase Beach: Malibu, California

Staircase Beach is a quiet northern section of Leo Carrillo State Park in western Malibu. It’s popular with surfers and does not have facilities, but the beach is a beautiful spot to take a peaceful walk with your on-leash pet. Be advised that pets are not permitted south of lifeguard tower No. 3. Other dog-friendly activities in Malibu include hiking at Solstice Canyon or heading out on the 8-plus miles of trails at Charmlee Wilderness Park.

When you’re ready to grab a casual bite for lunch, the restaurant and bar OLLO features an outdoor patio area. For a special evening out, you and your furry friend will enjoy the Pacific Ocean views at Geoffrey’s Malibu. When it’s time to retire, head back to your chic midcentury bungalow at Hotel June for complimentary amenities like hammocks, Linus bikes, surfboards and on-site parking. The pet fee you pay to stay includes a donation to Best Friends Animal Society. Your pup will also receive treats, water and food bowls as well as a comfy bed (if available).

Address: 40000 E. Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu, CA 90265

Read: The Top Los Angeles Beaches

Cape Cod National Seashore, Massachusetts

The Cape Cod National Seashore, a 40-mile stretch with some of the best beaches in Cape Cod, welcomes on-leash furry pals year-round, with some restrictions on beaches and other parts of the park. During the summer, dogs are permitted to pass through but cannot remain on lifeguard-protected beaches. The seashore also has locations where shorebirds nest and migrate at certain times of the year that are off-limits to pets.

Marconi Beach in Wellfleet is one of the most beautiful beaches, but you’ll need to either visit outside of the peak season or steer clear of the lifeguard-protected sections. Beach access here is free after 4:30 p.m., in the offseason and on specific days during the summer. Pet owners should also be aware there are many seals along the coast, which also brings in great white sharks close to the shoreline. If you’re staying the night, dogs are welcome at the Endless Coast, a boutique hotel in Wellfleet.

See more of Cape Cod: Things to Do | Hotels

Its Beach: Santa Cruz, California

Its Beach is one of several pet-friendly beaches in Santa Cruz. Dogs can join their humans anytime while on a leash (and at certain times even off-leash) for a walk along the Pacific Ocean. Before 10 a.m. and after 4 p.m., dogs are permitted to run free on the beach and in the interior park. Watch surfers catch some waves or, if you visit during low tide, be sure to check out rock arch at the north end of the beach. Its Beach is located within Lighthouse Field State Beach and right next to the historic lighthouse housing the Santa Cruz Surfing Museum.

For a dog-friendly stay just 5 miles from the beach, Chaminade Resort & Spa is happy to host four-legged pals. The property’s restaurant, The View, even features a “Pooch Patio Menu” with doggie dining options so that you and your furry pal can have dinner with a view overlooking Monterey Bay. There are also 3 miles of hiking trails around the property to keep you both active and entertained.

Address: 701 W. Cliff Drive, Santa Cruz, CA 95060701

See more of Santa Cruz: Things to Do | Hotels

Camp Hero State Park: Montauk, New York

This state park situated at the eastern tip of Long Island in Montauk boasts 415 acres of maritime forests, beaches along the Atlantic coastline, dramatic bluffs, hiking trails and an abundance of wildlife for you and your fur friend to explore. Camp Hero State Park’s beaches are also considered some of the top surf fishing locations in the world, and a visit to the village of Montauk, one of the top things to do in Long Island, can only be improved by the company of your dog. The park even has a spooky former military base built during WWII; conspiracy theories about the abandoned facility supposedly inspired the Netflix series “Stranger Things.”

Canine pals are required to remain on a leash no more than 6 feet long while on the beach, and it’s recommended that you carry proof of a rabies vaccine. After you traverse Camp Hero State Park, head out to the historic Montauk Point Lighthouse, which offers spectacular views of the Atlantic Ocean and Block Island Sound. After a full day outdoors, relax by the bay at the laid-back coastal motel, Haven Montauk.

Address: 1898 Montauk Highway, Montauk, NY 11954

Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

The 60 miles of Myrtle Beach coastline are very doggie-friendly, with some restrictions in place, particularly between May and mid-September. The city of Myrtle Beach permits pets on the beach before 10 a.m. and after 5 p.m. from May 1 to Labor Day and then any time throughout the rest of the year, provided they are on a leash no longer than 7 feet. Dogs can also join their human companions on the Myrtle Beach Oceanfront Boardwalk and Promenade any time of day in the offseason.

Your furry pal will enjoy going off-leash at three local Barc Parcs, which feature enclosed areas to romp, play and socialize — as well as drinking fountains. The Barc Parc South location has 14 acres of play space and a pond. For more outdoor adventure, plan to spend a day at Huntington Beach State Park or wander the 3 miles of nature trails and boardwalk at Vereen Memorial Gardens. For your stay, Homewood Suites by Hilton Myrtle Beach Coastal Grand Mall offers pet-friendly rooms and is conveniently located for shopping and dining at the mall.

Address: 422 Chester St., Myrtle Beach, SC 29577

See more of Myrtle Beach: Things to Do | Hotels

Kiva Beach: South Lake Tahoe, California

Your four-legged friend can swim without a leash at this lesser-known beach in South Lake Tahoe. Kiva Beach is also known to have some of the best and deepest swimming at the lake, so human pals will enjoy taking a dip, too. While on the sand, however, your pup will have to go back on the leash. Another perk of this dog-friendly location is that parking is free.

After your swim and stroll, your furry pal can socialize untethered at the dog park located within Bijou Community Park. Or, you can hike the trails together at Van Sickle Bi-State Park, where some paths lead to Lake Tahoe, the largest alpine lake in North America. At the end of the day, spend time enjoying more beautiful views at the pet-friendly lakeside resort property The Landing Resort & Spa.

Address: Tallac Road, South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150

See more of Lake Tahoe: Things to Do | Hotels

Compo Beach: Westport, Connecticut

Situated on Long Island Sound, Compo Beach sits in the center of a 29-acre park that also borders the Saugatuck River, and it’s one of the best beaches in Connecticut that permit pet pals. The beach is open year-round, but dogs are only allowed from Oct. 1 through March 30. Your furry friend must be kept on a leash everywhere except for designated areas of the beach.

Your pup can also run free at the north end of Winslow Park, a pet-friendly area located next to the Westport Country Playhouse. Many private vacation rentals available through Vrbo and the website BringFido will welcome you and your dog while in town. During your visit, check out the casual local dining options like Little Barn and The Whelk, where you can grab lunch or dinner outside with your best pal.

Address: 60 Compo Beach Road, Westport, CT 06880

Assateague Island National Seashore, Maryland

Pets are welcome on the beaches in the Maryland portion of this protected island, which boasts wild horses, marshes, beautiful beaches and plenty of outdoor activities. However, dogs visiting Assateague Island National Seashore must be on a leash no longer than 6 feet and are not permitted on nature trails, backcountry campsites, lifeguard-protected beaches or in an area north of Maryland State Park toward the Ocean City inlet.

Doggie friends are also not permitted in the Virginia section of Assateague Island — even in your car. But if you’re up for an outdoor overnight adventure, you can camp with your pup in specific campgrounds on the island. After your visit to the seashore, plan for some self-guided kayaking with your dog to explore Assateague’s unique ecosystem and look for the area’s famous wild horses. Assateague Outfitters will rent kayaks to people with pets, but they don’t permit dogs to go on their tours.

Tannery Beach: Boyne City, Michigan

Situated on Lake Charlevoix, this rugged beach is not the “ultimutt” white sandy beach, but it is a popular spot for dogs to swim, especially during the summer months. You’ll also find doggie scoopers and bags, in case you’ve forgotten to bring your own. Ridge Run Dog Park is another pet-friendly option for you and your furry pal to check out. It is open year-round, features areas for both large and small dogs, and has a turfed agility course.

For an extended stay, browse the private lakeside or city retreats available through BringFido to host you and your pup during your visit to Boyne City. If in town during the summer months and when it’s typically peak bloom, don’t miss a visit to Lavender Hill Farm, the largest commercial lavender farm in Michigan.

Address: 862 Front St., Boyne City, MI 49712

Arroyo Burro Beach County Park: Santa Barbara, California

Dog-loving Santa Barbara is the perfect destination to visit with your canine pal given its wide-open spaces and amenities like hotel pet-pampering packages — not to mention leashed dogs of all sizes are welcome in the city’s downtown. Arroyo Burro Beach County Park, also called Hendry’s Beach, is where you’ll be able to let your pup off-leash (in specific locations) to ruff it up in the sand and surf.

After playtime at the beach, check out the many wineries in town that permit four-legged guests. Explore tasting rooms in the city’s Funk Zone district like that of Pali Wine Company, where your pet may even be greeted with treats. Many other wineries also allow pets, but check the individual restrictions regarding leashes and whether they are permitted indoors. While in town, plan to stay at San Ysidro Ranch. This iconic property offers the “Pampered Pet Program,” which includes accommodations in pet-friendly cottages, a plush dog bed, a water bowl, a personalized welcome amenity and a special in-room dining menu.

Address: 2981 Cliff Drive, Santa Barbara, CA 93109

See more of Santa Barbara: Things to Do | Tours | Hotels

Dewey Beach, Delaware

The lively seaside town of Dewey Beach permits dogs on the beach before 9:30 a.m. and after 5:30 p.m. from mid-May to mid-September. Furry friends are allowed on Dewey Beach, one of Delaware’s best beaches, at any time after the summer months. Dogs do not have to be leashed on the beach but will need a license, which you can obtain from the Dewey Beach Town Hall or online before your visit.

You and your canine friend can also head out to explore the Junction and Breakwater Trail, a community-favorite rail-trail where old rail lines have been converted into a coastal walking and biking trail. Hyatt Place Dewey Beach offers pet-friendly rooms, and its bayfront location is about half a mile from casual pet-friendly eateries like Woody’s Dewey Beach and Mama Maria’s Restaurant and Beach Bar.

Address: Clayton Street, Dewey Beach, DE 19971

Pensacola Beach: Pensacola, Florida

Pensacola Beach is a pet-friendly destination that outlines Santa Rosa Island, a barrier island of Pensacola. The coastal community boasts three designated dog beaches where your canine pal can have a barktastic time.

Pensacola Beach West Dog Park (at walkover 21E) and Pensacola Beach East Dog Park (at walkover 28B) are open from sunrise to sunset except during turtle season from May through October, when they open at 7 a.m. instead. All dogs must be on a leash and have a rabies tag. Dogs can romp and play leash-free in the sand and bayou at Bayview Dog Park and Beach, which overlooks Bayou Texar. This park is open 24 hours a day year-round and features wash stations, doggie bags and disposal stations.

After a day at the beach, you can head out to hike the trails on the mainland in Pensacola, starting with cliffs overlooking Escambia Bay at Pensacola Scenic Bay Bluffs Preserve. Then, grab a cold brew and a casual bite at one of the many eateries and bars that welcome furry pals, like the Sunset Grille at Holiday Harbor Marina. Several properties offer pet-friendly accommodations, including chain hotels like Candlewood Suites University Area, Residence Inn Pensacola Downtown and Hyatt Place Pensacola Airport.

Address: 14 Via de Luna Drive, Pensacola Beach, FL 32561

