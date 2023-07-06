The 15 Best Nashville Tours

While country music may immediately come to mind when you think of Nashville, this popular city offers plenty more in…

While country music may immediately come to mind when you think of Nashville, this popular city offers plenty more in the way of activities and entertainment, from breweries to nightlife to outstanding cuisine. By picking the right tour, you’ll be able to experience whatever side of the Music City you’d like to see. U.S. News identified 15 of the best Nashville tours using both traveler opinion and expert input. No matter which one you pick, you’re in for a great time.

iRide Nashville — Downtown Tour Experience

Price: From $75 Duration: 2.5 hours

On this 2 1/2-hour tour, you’ll roll through 5 miles of downtown Nashville on a Segway and pass key sights, such as the Country Music Hall of Fame, the Tennessee Capitol and the Bicentennial Mall. Reviewers say tour guides are friendly, and the Segways provide a quick way to orient yourself with the city and see the sights. Travelers say this tour is especially appropriate for first-time visitors to Nashville.

Tours run at 10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. daily. Prior to the tour, guides will give a 30-minute training session about how to safely operate a Segway. Participants must be at least 12 years old, and tickets cost approximately $75 per person. The company also offers an hourlong Music City Snapshot tour through the Nashville’s entertainment district.

NashTrash Tours — The Jugg Sisters Original Tour

Price: From $50 Duration: 2 hours

For a tour that combines sightseeing in downtown Nashville with a heavy dose of comedy, consider the Jugg Sisters Original Tour. As you travel aboard the company’s big pink bus, the Jugg Sisters will entertain you with improv comedy, funny stories and trivia about country music’s famous stars. During the approximately two-hour tour, you’ll pass top attractions like the Ryman Auditorium and the Country Music Hall of Fame. Reviewers — some of whom are locals — say they laughed until they cried and would take the tour again.

The tour, which runs several times weekly at 11 a.m., frequently sells out, so book well in advance. Tickets cost approximately $50 per person. Children younger than 15 are not allowed to participate in the tour due to the mature nature of the jokes (this includes infants). NashTrash Tours also offers two other tours, including one that focuses on the newer side of Nashville.

Really Entertaining Tours — Live Nashville! Walking Tour

Price: From $25 Duration: 2 hours

The Live Nashville! Walking Tour details some of the city’s most interesting history, including President Andrew Jackson’s famous duel and Johnny Cash’s performance on the Grand Ole Opry stage. Tourgoers say the experience is fun, engaging and informative thanks to the knowledgeable, humorous guide. Reviewers also appreciated that the guide wore a microphone, which made it easy to hear his commentary.

The two-hour tours run Tuesday through Sunday at 10 a.m. Tickets cost approximately $25 per person. Really Entertaining Tours also runs a Nash Bar Bash tour that visits several bars for live music and dancing; it’s available by reservation request only.

Local Tastes of Nashville — The Gulch/Union Station Tour

Price: From $72 Duration: 3 hours

Eat your way through the hip Gulch neighborhood on this nearly three-hour tour. You’ll stop at up to five restaurants for samples of pulled pork barbecue, Nashville hot chicken and dessert, among other dishes. You’ll start your tour at The Union Station Nashville Yards, Autograph Collection, a historic train station turned hotel, before walking around the Gulch neighborhood to various restaurants. Tours depart Monday and Thursday through Saturday at 1:30 p.m. Tour groups are capped at 12 participants.

Tickets start at $72 per person; the cost varies by day (weekday tours cost less than weekend tours). Tourgoers say the quality of food is superb and praise both the guides and the sizeable portions (many advise coming hungry). Local Tastes of Nashville also runs a food tour through the Germantown neighborhood.

[IMAGE]

Music City Rollin’ Jamboree

Price: From $38 Duration: 1.5 hours

This approximately 90-minute tour combines singing, comedy and a bit of sightseeing for a one-of-a-kind experience. On the Music City Rollin’ Jamboree bus tour, you’ll sing along to country hits and banter with your guides while cruising by attractions like Music Row and downtown Nashville, with a pit stop at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum. Reviewers say the tour is great fun and stress that the trip is primarily for pure enjoyment, not to see Nashville’s top attractions.

Tourgoers must be 21 or older, as the comedy features adult themes, and tickets start at $38 per person. Tours run Tuesday through Saturday at 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. during peak season; offseason hours vary.

Walk Eat Nashville — East Nashville Food Tour

Price: From $100 Duration: 3 hours

On this excursion, tourgoers will stop at five local eateries in the city’s creative East Nashville neighborhood, noshing on a variety of savory and sweet dishes ranging from barbecue to vegan fare. Tour highlights include interactions with the restaurants’ chefs, owners and managers, as well as history and stories about this area. Reviewers rave about the delicious food and say they enjoyed the interactions with eatery chefs and owners.

The three-hour tours, which are limited to 12 participants, run Fridays and Saturdays at 11:30 a.m. Tickets cost approximately $100 per person. Children are welcome, but are not eligible for discounted tickets. Walk Eat Nashville also offers tours of downtown and 12South neighborhoods.

Tennessee Whiskey Tours — Jack n’ Back Tour

Price: From $102 Duration: 7 hours

Travelers say this tour is a must-do for fans of Jack Daniel’s whiskey. You’ll board an air-conditioned bus and head to the distillery (located about 75 miles south of Nashville), where you’ll take the 90-minute Angel’s Share tour, which includes a whiskey tasting. Tour-takers will then explore downtown Lynchburg and enjoy lunch before heading back to Nashville.

Tours pick up at 9 a.m. in downtown Nashville; you’ll be back in the city around 4 p.m. Tickets start at $102 per person and include the cost of the Angel’s Share tour, but do not cover the cost of lunch. Tours are for adults 21 and older. The company also offers a Tennessee Whiskey Experience tour of three local craft distilleries.

Redneck Comedy Bus Tour

Price: Adults from $40; kids from $30 Duration: 2 hours

Enjoy a laugh while seeing some of the top sights in Nashville on the Redneck Comedy Bus Tour. During the approximately two-hour ride, you’ll learn Nashville trivia and history while riding in a camouflage-colored bus. The tour also includes a stop at Ole Smoky Moonshine Distillery. Tourgoers report that the tour is indeed hilarious and the comedian guides are knowledgeable.

Tours are offered daily at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Tickets start at $40 for adults, $35 for seniors and $30 for kids 12 and younger. While children are welcome, the Redneck Comedy Bus’s content is rated PG-14.

[IMAGE]

Walkin’ Nashville Music City Legends Tour

Price: Adults from $40; kids from $30 Duration: 2 hours

For a look at old Nashville when the likes of Dolly Parton, Johnny Cash and Loretta Lynn were up-and-coming stars, join the Walkin’ Nashville Music City Legends Tour. Lead by Bill DeMain, the approximately two-hour tour, which is limited to 20 participants, features stories and trivia about the golden era of Nashville, as tourgoers see attractions like Printers Alley, Ryman Auditorium and Tootsie’s Orchid Lounge. Reviewers say the tour is enjoyable, noting they learned unique facts about Nashville’s history and were amazed at the guide’s knowledge.

Tours depart Fridays and Saturdays at 10:30 a.m. from April through October, and tickets cost $40 for adults, $30 for children 4 to 11 and free for children 3 and younger.

Green Fleet Bicycle Tours — Guided Bike Tour of Music City

Price: From $65 Duration: 2.5 hours

According to reviewers, this bike tour offers a great introduction to Nashville. Along the 2 1/2-hour outing, you’ll cycle through the streets of downtown, seeing neighborhoods like Germantown, Marathon Village and the Gulch along the way. You’ll also enjoy expert commentary from your guide and may make a pit stop for a hot chocolate, lemonade or a local beer. Tourgoers say the bike ride is not too strenuous and well-paced, and also praise the guides for their recommendations on things to see and do in Nashville.

Tours are available Thursday through Saturday at 9:30 a.m. Tickets start at $65 per person and include use of the bike (use of an e-bike will cost more). Green Fleet also offers bike rentals and private tours.

Old Town Trolley Tours — Nashville Hop-on Hop-off Trolley Tour

Price: Adults from $63; kids from $25 Duration: 1.5 hours

Tour Nashville at your own pace via trolley. This tour stops at 13 different attractions around town, including Broadway, the Belmont Mansion and Centennial Park. You can disembark and get on the trolley at-will or you can ride the entire loop in about 90 minutes. Trolleys are scheduled to arrive at each pick up point about every 30 minutes. Reviewers say the tour is a great way to orient yourself with the city and its attractions, but also warn that your satisfaction with the ride will heavily depend on the onboard guide. Some travelers raved about certain guides, while others left disappointed with the lackluster narration.

If purchased online, one-day tickets start at about $63 for adults and $25 for children ages 4 to 12. Children younger than 4 ride free. If you do not purchase your tickets online in advance, expect to pay more per ticket. Tours run daily from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. The company also offers a Nashville Night Tour.

[IMAGE]

Joyride Nashville — Sightseeing Tour

Price: Adults from $45; kids from $25 Duration: 1.5 hours

Travelers can zip through the streets on a golf cart with Joyride Nashville. Local guides share knowledge about the city while they drive the cart past 35 attractions on this 1 1/2-hour tour. Guides will even stop the cart at picture-perfect locations so you can get great photos. Reviewers praise guides for their knowledge of the city and engaging, fun commentary. They also say guides are quick to give restaurant and bar recommendations.

Tickets cost approximately $45 for adults and $25 for children ages 5 to 17; participants must be at least 5 years old. Tours are offered hourly each day from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Five passengers can ride on each cart, though multiple carts can join the tour for larger groups. If you’d prefer to ride with just your group, you can reserve a private tour. Joyride Nashville also offers cart tours of the city’s many murals, as well as tours through the city via monster truck, among other options.

Dabble Studio — Taste of Nashville Food & Sightseeing Tour by Van

Price: From $89 Duration: 3 hours

Sample some of Nashville’s signature dishes, including barbecue and hot chicken, on this three-hour tour, which transports participants around town in a high-roof, climate-controlled van. In between food stops, you’ll pass by top city attractions, such as Bicentennial Mall, Germantown, the Cumberland River and more. According to reviewers, the featured food is delicious and filling, so come hungry. Others applaud the guide’s interesting commentary and helpful recommendations.

Tours operate daily at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Outings are limited to 13 participants and fees start at $89 per person; participants must be at least 14 years old. Dabble Studio also offers a walking tour of the Germantown neighborhood and a downtown food and history walking tour, among other options.

Nashville Pedal Tavern — Broadway Tour

Price: From $49 Duration: 1.5 hours

Barhop to Nashville’s top honky-tonks by pedaling your way to each one on this bicycle built for 15. Tourgoers 21 and older pedal down Broadway, passing by the Country Music Hall of Fame, Bridgestone Arena and the banks of the Cumberland River, with one stop at a honky-tonk for a drink and one stop for pictures. Keep in mind: If you’d like to drink as you pedal, you’ll have to bring you own beverages (no glass containers allowed). Tourgoers say the experience is fun, calling the tour a highlight of their Nashville trip. Reviewers also rave about their guides and laud their excellent music taste.

Tours require at least six riders and last 90 minutes. Tickets start at $49 per person. Tours depart multiple times daily.

A Little Local Flavor — Downtown Nashville Food Tour

Price: From $129 Duration: 3 hours

Come hungry and thirsty to this foodie journey through downtown Nashville. The three-hour walking tour covers a little more than a mile of the downtown area and features five stops at local restaurants. You’ll sample the city’s famous barbecue, hot chicken, local craft beer, cocktails and enjoy a tasting at a local distillery. Reviewers compliment the guides for their insightful commentary and say the tour is intimate and well-paced. Participants also rave about the food, describing the portions as generous.

Tours are offered daily at 11 a.m. Tickets start at $129 per person. The company also operates a craft cocktail tour.

