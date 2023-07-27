TFS Financial: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CLEVELAND (AP) — CLEVELAND (AP) — TFS Financial Corp. (TFSL) on Thursday reported earnings of $17.6 million in its fiscal…

CLEVELAND (AP) — CLEVELAND (AP) — TFS Financial Corp. (TFSL) on Thursday reported earnings of $17.6 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The Cleveland-based company said it had net income of 6 cents per share.

The holding company for Third Federal Savings and Loan posted revenue of $162.5 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $74.6 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TFSL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TFSL

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.