Texas Instruments: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Texas Instruments Inc. (TXN) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $1.72 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had profit of $1.87.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.76 per share.

The chipmaker posted revenue of $4.53 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.36 billion.

For the current quarter ending in September, Texas Instruments said it expects revenue in the range of $4.36 billion to $4.74 billion. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $4.82 billion.

