Tetra Technologies: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

July 31, 2023, 5:45 PM

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — Tetra Technologies Inc. (TTI) on Monday reported profit of $18.2 million in its second quarter.

The The Woodlands, Texas-based company said it had profit of 14 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 13 cents per share.

The oil and gas services company posted revenue of $175.5 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TTI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TTI

