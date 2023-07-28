Territorial Bancorp: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HONOLULU (AP) — HONOLULU (AP) — Territorial Bancorp Inc. (TBNK) on Friday reported net income of $1.5 million in its…

HONOLULU (AP) — HONOLULU (AP) — Territorial Bancorp Inc. (TBNK) on Friday reported net income of $1.5 million in its second quarter.

The bank, based in Honolulu, said it had earnings of 17 cents per share.

The holding company for Territorial Savings Bank posted revenue of $18 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $11.8 million, falling short of Street forecasts.

