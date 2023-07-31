Tenet: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Tenet Healthcare Corp. (THC) on Monday reported second-quarter earnings of $123 million. On a…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Tenet Healthcare Corp. (THC) on Monday reported second-quarter earnings of $123 million.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had profit of $1.15. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.44 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.26 per share.

The hospital operator posted revenue of $5.08 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.9 billion.

For the current quarter ending in September, Tenet expects its per-share earnings to range from 94 cents to $1.28. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had forecast adjusted earnings per share of $1.84.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $4.9 billion to $5.1 billion for the fiscal third quarter. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $5 billion.

Tenet expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.18 to $6.03 per share, with revenue ranging from $20.1 billion to $20.5 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on THC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/THC

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.