Teledyne: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Teledyne Technologies Inc. (TDY) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $185.3 million.

The Thousand Oaks, California-based company said it had net income of $3.87 per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were $4.67 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.63 per share.

The defense and aerospace industry supplier posted revenue of $1.42 billion in the period, matching Street forecasts.

For the current quarter ending in September, Teledyne expects its per-share earnings to range from $4.70 to $4.80.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $19 to $19.20 per share.

