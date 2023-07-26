TE Connectivity: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SCHAFFHAUSEN, Switzerland (AP) — SCHAFFHAUSEN, Switzerland (AP) — TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $528…

SCHAFFHAUSEN, Switzerland (AP) — SCHAFFHAUSEN, Switzerland (AP) — TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $528 million.

The Schaffhausen, Switzerland-based company said it had net income of $1.67 per share. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to $1.77 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.66 per share.

The electronics maker posted revenue of $4 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.02 billion.

For the current quarter ending in September, TE Connectivity expects its per-share earnings to be $1.63.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $4 billion for the fiscal fourth quarter.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TEL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TEL

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.