TC Energy: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CALGARY ALBERTA, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY ALBERTA, Alberta (AP) — TC Energy Corporation (TRP) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $203.3 million.

The Calgary Alberta, Alberta-based company said it had net income of 18 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 71 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 73 cents per share.

The energy infrastructure company posted revenue of $2.85 billion in the period.

