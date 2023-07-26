Taylor Morrison: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Taylor Morrison Home Corp. (TMHC) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of…

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Taylor Morrison Home Corp. (TMHC) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $234.6 million.

The Scottsdale, Arizona-based company said it had profit of $2.12 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.66 per share.

The home builder posted revenue of $2.06 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.69 billion.

