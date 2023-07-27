Taro: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HAIFA BAY, Israel (AP) — HAIFA BAY, Israel (AP) — Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (TARO) on Wednesday reported earnings of…

HAIFA BAY, Israel (AP) — HAIFA BAY, Israel (AP) — Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (TARO) on Wednesday reported earnings of $10 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Haifa Bay, Israel-based company said it had profit of 27 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 40 cents per share.

The drug maker posted revenue of $158.9 million in the period.

