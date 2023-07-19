Synovus: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

COLUMBUS, Ga. (AP) — COLUMBUS, Ga. (AP) — Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $174.1 million.…

COLUMBUS, Ga. (AP) — COLUMBUS, Ga. (AP) — Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $174.1 million.

The Columbus, Georgia-based bank said it had earnings of $1.13 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.16 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.14 per share.

The holding company for Synovus Bank posted revenue of $871.4 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $567.8 million, missing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $570.8 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SNV at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SNV

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.