SuperCom: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — SuperCom Ltd. (SPCB) on Monday reported a loss of $1.1 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Tel Aviv, Israel-based company said it had a loss of 21 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 7 cents per share.

The traditional and digital identity solutions provider posted revenue of $7.7 million in the period.

