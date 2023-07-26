Sunnova Energy: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NOVA) on Wednesday reported a loss of $86.1 million in…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NOVA) on Wednesday reported a loss of $86.1 million in its second quarter.

The Houston-based company said it had a loss of 74 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 45 cents per share.

The residential solar company posted revenue of $166.4 million in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Twelve analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $184.8 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NOVA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NOVA

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.