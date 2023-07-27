Summit Financial: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MOOREFIELD, W.Va. (AP) — MOOREFIELD, W.Va. (AP) — Summit Financial Group Inc. (SMMF) on Thursday reported net income of $8.2…

MOOREFIELD, W.Va. (AP) — MOOREFIELD, W.Va. (AP) — Summit Financial Group Inc. (SMMF) on Thursday reported net income of $8.2 million in its second quarter.

The bank, based in Moorefield, West Virginia, said it had earnings of 54 cents per share.

The financial holding company posted revenue of $66.3 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $45.7 million, which beat Street forecasts.

