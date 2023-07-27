Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Strategic Education: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Strategic Education: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

July 27, 2023, 6:34 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

HERNDON, Va. (AP) — HERNDON, Va. (AP) — Strategic Education, Inc. (STRA) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $14.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Herndon, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 59 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 82 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 66 cents per share.

The for-profit education company posted revenue of $287.7 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $282.2 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on STRA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/STRA

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up