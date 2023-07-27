Strategic Education: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HERNDON, Va. (AP) — HERNDON, Va. (AP) — Strategic Education, Inc. (STRA) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $14.2…

HERNDON, Va. (AP) — HERNDON, Va. (AP) — Strategic Education, Inc. (STRA) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $14.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Herndon, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 59 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 82 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 66 cents per share.

The for-profit education company posted revenue of $287.7 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $282.2 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on STRA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/STRA

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.