STMicroelectronics: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

July 27, 2023, 5:31 AM

GENEVA (AP) — GENEVA (AP) — STMicroelectronics NV (STM) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $1 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Geneva-based company said it had profit of $1.06.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.10 per share.

The chip company posted revenue of $4.33 billion in the period.

