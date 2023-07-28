Stevanato: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PADUA, Italy (AP) — PADUA, Italy (AP) — Stevanato Group SpA (STVN) on Friday reported second-quarter earnings of $37.3 million.…

PADUA, Italy (AP) — PADUA, Italy (AP) — Stevanato Group SpA (STVN) on Friday reported second-quarter earnings of $37.3 million.

The Padua, Italy-based company said it had net income of 14 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 15 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 14 cents per share.

The maker of glass vials for COVID-19 vaccines posted revenue of $277.9 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $275.4 million.

Stevanato expects full-year earnings in the range of 63 cents to 67 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $1.18 billion to $1.21 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on STVN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/STVN

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.