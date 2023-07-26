Live Radio
Sterling Bancorp: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Sterling Bancorp: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

July 26, 2023, 7:58 AM

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (AP) — SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (AP) — Sterling Bancorp Inc. (SBT) on Wednesday reported net income of $2.5 million in its second quarter.

The bank, based in Southfield, Michigan, said it had earnings of 5 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $33.5 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $18.1 million, beating Street forecasts.

