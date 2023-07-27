Stericycle: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BANNOCKBURN, Ill. (AP) — BANNOCKBURN, Ill. (AP) — Stericycle Inc. (SRCL) on Thursday reported a loss of $49.5 million in…

BANNOCKBURN, Ill. (AP) — BANNOCKBURN, Ill. (AP) — Stericycle Inc. (SRCL) on Thursday reported a loss of $49.5 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Bannockburn, Illinois-based company said it had a loss of 54 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 43 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 49 cents per share.

The medical waste management company posted revenue of $669.5 million in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $683.8 million.

