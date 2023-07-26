Live Radio
Stepan Co.: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

July 26, 2023, 7:01 AM

NORTHBROOK, Ill. (AP) — NORTHBROOK, Ill. (AP) — Stepan Co. (SCL) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $12.7 million.

The Northbrook, Illinois-based company said it had profit of 55 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 53 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.17 per share.

The specialty chemicals company posted revenue of $580 million in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $669.9 million.

