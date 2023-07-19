Steel Dynamics: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Steel Dynamics Inc. (STLD) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income…

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Steel Dynamics Inc. (STLD) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $812.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Fort Wayne, Indiana-based company said it had net income of $4.81.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.82 per share.

The steel producer and metals recycler posted revenue of $5.08 billion in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.41 billion.

