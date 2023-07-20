S&T Bancorp: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

INDIANA, Pa. (AP) — INDIANA, Pa. (AP) — S&T Bancorp Inc. (STBA) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $34.5…

S&T Bancorp Inc. (STBA) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $34.5 million.

The bank, based in Indiana, Pennsylvania, said it had earnings of 89 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 92 cents per share.

The holding company for S&T Bank posted revenue of $131.5 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $102.3 million, which also missed Street forecasts.

