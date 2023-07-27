SS&C Technologies: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WINDSOR, Conn. (AP) — WINDSOR, Conn. (AP) — SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (SSNC) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of…

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (SSNC) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $130.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Windsor, Connecticut-based company said it had profit of 51 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.08 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.12 per share.

The financial services software maker posted revenue of $1.36 billion in the period, meeting Street forecasts.

For the current quarter ending in September, SS&C Technologies expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.13 to $1.21.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.36 billion to $1.4 billion for the fiscal third quarter.

SS&C Technologies expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.57 to $4.77 per share, with revenue ranging from $5.47 billion to $5.58 billion.

