Spotify: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LUXEMBOURG (AP) — LUXEMBOURG (AP) — Spotify Technology SA (SPOT) on Tuesday reported a loss of $328.8 million in its…

LUXEMBOURG (AP) — LUXEMBOURG (AP) — Spotify Technology SA (SPOT) on Tuesday reported a loss of $328.8 million in its second quarter.

The Luxembourg-based company said it had a loss of $1.69 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 80 cents per share.

The music-streaming service operator posted revenue of $3.46 billion in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.54 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SPOT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SPOT

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.