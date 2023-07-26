Spok: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — Spok Holdings Inc. (SPOK) on Wednesday reported profit of $4.7 million in…

Spok Holdings Inc. (SPOK) on Wednesday reported profit of $4.7 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Alexandria, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 23 cents.

The communications services provider posted revenue of $36.5 million in the period.

Spok expects full-year revenue in the range of $134.5 million to $137.5 million.

